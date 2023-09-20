Automotive industry hits out at government as potential U-turn on 2030 ban sparks Tory civil war

The government is set to perform a spectacular U-turn and ditch its policy of banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

The PM sparked civil war within the Conservative Party last night (Sep 19) after it emerged he was preparing to water down a number of his green policies.

In a speech later this week, Rishi Sunak is expected to announce that the 2030 ban will be pushed back to 2035, bringing the UK in line with the EU.

The announcement marks a major change of direction from the top of the government, which was saying as recently as yesterday that it was committed to the 2030 date.

Speaking to the SMMT conference, transport secretary Mark Harper, appeared to suggest that there would be no change to the policy.

That followed comments from Sunak himself over the weekend, when he said any changes would be ‘damaging’ to the automotive industry.

The PM is now saying that the government remains committed to the target of net zero emissions by 2050, but will achieve it ‘in a better, more proportionate way’.

Following pressure from some of his own MPs, including predecessor Liz Truss, he said that politicians ‘of all stripes have not been honest about costs and trade offs’ and accused previous Tory governments of taking ‘the easy way out, saying we can have it all’.

In his late-evening statement, he said: ‘For too many years politicians in governments of all stripes have not been honest about costs and trade offs. Instead they have taken the easy way out, saying we can have it all.

‘This realism doesn’t mean losing our ambition or abandoning our commitments. Far from it. I am proud that Britain is leading the world on climate change. We are committed to Net Zero by 2050 and the agreements we have made internationally, but doing so in a better, more proportionate way.

‘Our politics must again put the long-term interests of our country before the short-term political needs of the moment.

‘No leak will stop me beginning the process of telling the country how and why we need to change.

‘As a first step, I’ll be giving a speech this week to set out an important long-term decision we need to make so our country becomes the place I know we all want it to be for our children.’

He was supported by MP Dame Andrea Jenkyns, who told ITV News: ‘We cannot ask people on top of that to change the heating system to change the cars.

‘I don’t want to see the working classes pay for the middle classes having electric cars.’

‘U-turn will cause huge headache for manufacturers’

The change of approach has been slammed by those within the automotive industry with Auto Trader accusing the government of ‘taking the easy option with one eye on polling day’.

Ian Plummer, commercial director of Auto Trader, said: ‘Pushing back the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel sales by five years is a hugely retrograde step which puts politics ahead of net zero goals.

‘This U-turn will cause a huge headache for manufacturers, who are crying out for clarity and consistency, and it is hardly going to encourage the vast majority of drivers who are yet to buy an electric car to make the switch.

‘Rather than grasp the challenge and use the tax system to ease concerns over affordability, the Prime Minister has taken the easy option with one eye on polling day.’

Former Nissan and Aston Martin CEO, Andy Palmer, said that carmakers would feel ‘cheated’ by the news.

He said: ‘No10 now appearing to consider delaying the 2030 ICE ban in favour of a 2035 date – in line with the EU.

‘If true, it is an abandonment of UK leadership in net zero, but as I’ve said for a while, the move is inevitable in so far as we’ve allowed the bulk of automotive decision-making to move overseas.

‘Many companies in the industry (very recently!) invested here based on the 2030 deadline and will feel cheated by the potential change.

‘I hope we use the extra time to support infrastructure and EV roll out, enabling consumers and industry to get ready for a seismic shift in motoring – we are currently nowhere near.’

Experts have previously told Car Dealer that any change to the 2030 date would cause ’cause massive financial damage’ to car industry

‘A moment of shame’

There has also been stinging criticism from within the Tory Party with some MPs said to be considering writing letters of no confidence in the Prime Minister if he goes ahead with the changes, the PA news agency understands.

Tory former Cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke tweeted that ‘it is in our environmental, economic, moral and (yes) political interests as @Conservatives to make sure we lead on this issue rather than disown it’.

When the history of this period of @Conservatives government is written, our leadership on climate issues will be one of our main achievements. We are fortunate to have a broad, non partisan consensus in the UK. How does it benefit either our country or our party to shatter it? — Simon Clarke MP (@SimonClarkeMP) September 19, 2023

Chris Skidmore, a Conservative former energy minister who has become increasingly outspoken on net zero, added: ‘If this is true, the decision will cost the UK jobs, inward investment, and future economic growth that could have been ours by committing to the industries of the future.

‘It will potentially destabilise thousands of jobs and see investment go elsewhere. And ultimately the people who will pay the price for this will be householders whose bills will remain higher as a result of inefficient fossil fuels and being dependent on volatile international fossil fuel prices.

‘Rishi Sunak still has time to think again and not make the greatest mistake of his premiership, condemning the UK to missing out on what can be the opportunity of the decade to deliver growth, jobs and future prosperity.’

Tory peer Zac Goldsmith, who quit as environment minister in June with a scathing attack on Mr Sunak’s environmental ‘apathy’, accused the Prime Minister of ‘dismantling’ the UK’s credibility on climate issues.

He said: ‘His short stint as PM will be remembered as the moment the UK turned its back on the world and on future generations. A moment of shame.’