Average dealer made a profit of more than £100,000 in June, latest data shows

The average UK car dealer made £100,000-plus profit in June versus a £55,000 loss for the month in 2020.

That’s according to profitability expert ASE Global in its latest statistics report.

It said it brought to an end ‘a phenomenally successful first half’, with traders reaping the benefit of a strong retail market, healthy aftersales and reduced costs, mainly through government Covid support.

ASE Global said used car return on investment was up to 94 per cent for the rolling 12-month period – and it would have been 151 per cent if just measured over the past three months.

‘We have seen profit per unit continue to increase and stockturn shorten, reflecting the current stock shortages.

‘With limited new car self-registrations, this situation looks set to continue into 2022.’

Meanwhile, the rolling 12-month return on sales rose to 2.13 per cent – the highest ASE has ever reported.

It attributed it to increased profits being compounded by a drop in turnover.

However, ASE warned that costs were set to rise during the second half of the year as the furlough scheme was wound up and the government’s rates support ended.

Increased franchising costs are also likely as brands push out new programmes.

‘With new cars in short supply, this looks set to provide a double hit to profitability.’