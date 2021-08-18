Average new car discounts standing at just above six per cent ahead of plate change next month

Average new car discounts are currently standing just above six per cent ahead of the upcoming plate change next month, fresh data has revealed.

Analysis by What Car? found that on average, manufacturers are currently offering a 6.4 per cent discount (£2,694) on 21 plate vehicles.

The data showed that some firms are going even further with discounts offered of up to 20 per cent.

The figure has fallen from an average of 7.2 per cent at the start of the year, largely as a result of the ongoing semiconductor crisis and pent-up demand.

However, there are still bargains to be had ahead of the switch to 71 plates in September.

The biggest discount is being offered by Volkswagen on its popular Passat saloon.

Across the price list there are cash reductions of 20 per cent – saving buyers more than £5,600 on their new car.

Renault is offering the second highest discount, on the all-electric Zoe 100kW Iconic, with a significant 17.9 per cent cash saving.

In terms of powertrains, diesel cars can be had with the highest average cash savings.

Models are currently being offered with a 7.2 per cent average discount, followed by petrol models with a 6.6 per cent average discount.

Fully electric vehicles are on average discounted by 3.1 per cent, though plug-in hybrids have a higher 6.3 per cent.

Across all brands, Seat was found to offer the highest average cash discounts across its model range, with a 12.1 per cent saving on new models.

It was followed by Suzuki on 12.0 per cent and Renault on 11.4 per cent.

When it came to premium brands, BMW and Volvo were also among the top 10 manufacturers offering the highest discounts.

BMW is currently offering eight per cent average cash discounts with Volvo discounting its new models by an average of seven per cent.

Steve Huntingford, editor, What Car?, said: ‘The new car market has been impacted by microchip shortages, which has stretched lead times on some new cars.

‘While average discounts have fallen from a high of 7.2 per cent in the beginning of the year to 6.4 per cent, there are still some fantastic new car offers to be found for buyers who are willing to shop around.

‘The discounts on offer, combined with pent-up demand in the market is hopefully setting up the industry for a more positive end of year.’

New cars with biggest savings

VW Passat

Trim: 1.5 TSI SE Nav 4dr

Price: £28,205

Saving: 20%

Renault Zoe

Trim: 100kW Iconic R135 50kWh Rapid Charge 5dr Auto

Price: £33,095

Saving: 17.9 per cent

Nissan Micra

Trim: 1.0 IG-T 92 Acenta 5dr

Price: £16,310

Saving: 17.4%

Citroen C1

Trim: 1.0 VTi 72 Shine 5dr

Price: £13,435

Saving: 16.4%

BMW 5 Series

Trim: 530d MHT xDrive M Sport 4dr Auto

Price: £54,265

Saving: 15.5%