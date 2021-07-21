Log in
BCA computer screen and two people stock imageBCA computer screen and two people stock image

News

Average used car values top £9,000 for first time at BCA

  • Auctioneer says ‘extraordinary’ demand is continuing to strengthen the market
  • Prices rose by 10 per cent in June thanks to competitive bidding for ‘unrivalled’ stock
  • Significant changes seem highly unlikely over next few months, it says

Time 3 mins ago

BCA saw average used car values rise above £9,000 for the first time on record in June.

It said today (Jul 21) that sold prices continued outstripping market expectations significantly, thanks to more buyers joining its online sales and its daily entries of more than 6,000 vehicles.

A combination of competitive bidding and what it labelled ‘an unrivalled selection of stock’ meant prices rose by £835 month on month – a 10 per cent increase and averaging around three per cent ahead of guide values.

Advert

The acceleration of price rises started to ease towards the end of the month, but the July market continued the trend of steady improvements, fuelled by a rise in buyer numbers.

UK chief operating officer Stuart Pearson said: ‘There is no doubt that the used car sector has seen some exceptional price movements this year, in the main fuelled by extraordinary levels of demand for the right vehicles.

BCA Online monthly average sold value for cars April 2020 to June 2021

Source: BCA Valuations

‘We’ve listened to what our customers have asked for and, due to the flexibility of our online sales model, we’ve created a new programme of feature sales across all price sectors and product types to provide the most choice, whatever a buyer is looking for.

‘By segmenting stock to deliver large volumes of similar vehicles, it makes it easier and more efficient for buyers to find the vehicles that they need.’

Advert

He highlighted its expanded sales programme, including new venues plus larger entries of stock for its evening and weekend sales, as well as its first live Sunday auction.

Pearson added: ‘Whilst there will always be some nervousness in a market that continues to rise, based on BCA’s current intelligence it would seem highly unlikely that any significant changes will occur over the next few months.’

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190