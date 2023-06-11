BAC builds on global expansion with three ‘immersive’ showrooms in USA

Supercar brand Briggs Automotive Company is expanding further worldwide with three bi-coastal showrooms set to open in the USA.

Following on the heels of three more showrooms in Asia, the Liverpool-based high-tech single-seater supercar manufacturer has turned its eyes to across the Atlantic, agreeing deals for a presence in Philadelphia on the east coast, Greenwich in New England, and Newport Beach in California.

BAC says the locations will give it an unprecedented retail presence in the country.

They’ll be run in partnership with RDS Automotive Group and, says BAC, ‘blend high luxury with advanced technology to perfectly mirror the core values that underpin the Mono range’.

The BAC Mono and BAC Mono R are the world’s only road-legal, single-seater supercars.

The ‘immersive customer spaces’ will provide an integral touchpoint for future BAC owners, says the manufacturer, as they work with BAC’s design team during BAC’s curation process, which ensures that each Mono is a true ‘one of a kind’.

The arrangement with RDS will also include servicing, customer and aftersales care.

Chris Lockhart, BAC’s head of global sales, said: ‘Today marks yet another momentous milestone in BAC’s journey with the launch of our official operations in North America.

‘To have an on-the-ground presence on both coasts of the USA – two on the east with BAC Philadelphia and BAC Greenwich and one on the west with BAC Newport Beach – gives the brand direct access to a passionate and growing community of BAC owners, prospective customers and enthusiasts.’

He added: ‘The USA is already BAC’s largest primary global market.

‘With the addition of these three new locations, the company will be able to meet increasing demand for the Mono range as well as BAC’s revered bespoke and one-of-a-kind craftsmanship customisation services.’

Robert DiStanislao, president of RDS Automotive Group, said: ‘We are thrilled to be part of the growing global BAC network and we are just as proud that BAC selected RDS Automotive Group as its partner to launch operations in North America.

‘The BAC Mono is a high-quality product uniquely positioned within the automotive industry. I believe it will be an excellent complement to our stable of luxury and exotic brands.

‘We’ve already seen huge interest in the Philadelphia, Greenwich and Newport Beach areas.

‘Demand for bespoke, beautifully crafted and high-performance products from BAC is rapidly increasing across the USA, and the RDS Automotive teams at all three key locations are excited to welcome and introduce customers to this exceptional and unique brand.’

The BAC Mono R is pictured at top in Philadelphia