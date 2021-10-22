BCA sells McLaren for online record price of £300,000

British Car Auctions (BCA) has sold a McLaren 765LT V8 SSG for an online record price of £300,000.

The black and silver supercar represents the most expensive vehicle ever sold in an online sale by BCA.

It is also the highest value recorded by the auction company since it sold a Bugatti Veyron to a hall bidder for £625,000, in 2010.

The 2021-registered McLaren had covered just 1,331 warranted miles from new, with one owner and was in exceptional condition.

It boasted a stunning specification including 20 inch alloy wheels, leather trim with MSO contrast stitching and MSO bespoke embroidered headrests, exterior carbon fibre pack, carbon fibre rear diffuser and a vehicle tracking system.

The new owner will benefit from a V8, 3994cc, twin-turbocharged petrol generating 755bhp and a top speed of 205mph.

The 765LT can also reach 62mph in 2.8 seconds from a standing start.

Stuart Pearson, COO of BCA UK, said: ‘BCA’s online BCA Top Car sale offers an exceptional choice of luxury, prestige and performance vehicles every Thursday and generates a huge amount of interest from our customers.

‘The sale of the McLaren 765LT, the highest value car sold in an online event by BCA, represents another landmark moment for the business and the industry.

‘BCA continues to invest in the infrastructure and technology that underpins our business model, driving quality and consistency and ensuring ease of accessibility for our buying community along with delivery of optimal performance for our sellers.

‘So whether selling super-cars like the McLaren or part-exchanges in one of our online evening events, BCA has the right solution for any customer.’