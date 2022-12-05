Beck Evans – Used Car Dealership of the Year (Over 100 Cars) Winner 2022

The winner of the Used Car Dealership of the Year (Over 100 Cars) category for 2022 was Beck Evans.

The luxury and prestige used car dealership in Kent picked up the accolade thanks to an impressive collection of online reviews and top mystery shopping scores.

Beck Evans is a family-run business based in Cray Road, Sidcup.

This isn’t the first time the company has enjoyed success at the Used Car Awards, having picked up trophies in previous years.

And at this year’s event, Beck Evans was also highly commended in the Used Car Sales Team of the Year category.

The business is part of the Beck Evans Group. With brothers Samuel and Daniel Evans at the helm, the team have been supplying new and nearly new cars to customers in the UK and around the world since 1970.

Director Daniel Evans said: ‘Winning the over 100 cars award is wonderful recognition for the effort the team has put in throughout the whole year.

‘We’re passionate about customer care and it’s a constant topic of conversation at Beck Evans.

‘We are always talking to the team about the best ways to respond to customers, the need to get back to customers quickly and the follow-up processes we all need to follow.

‘The Car Dealer Used Car Awards are great at recognising dealerships from small independents to the big, franchised groups.

‘They give you an opportunity to compare yourselves against your peers and it’s great to know we’re doing well – we certainly put the effort in! Essentially, we want to provide good service and great value for money. That’s what we’re all about.’

Host Mike Brewer said: ‘It’s great to see Beck Evans do well at the Used Car Awards. The trophy they won this year is another reason to celebrate and they should all feel incredibly proud. Well done to the whole team!’

Sam Evans added: ‘This has been the hardest year there has ever been in the motor trade but this award helps us to look forward to 2023.

‘It’s a massive morale booster that will hopefully help us to go forward again.’

Watch the Used Car Awards 2022 round-up video below