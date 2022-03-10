Beechwood Derby agrees deal to sponsor Derbyshire County Cricket Club

Beechwood Derby has agreed a new sponsorship deal to become the official vehicle partner of Derbyshire County Cricket Club, it has been announced.

The deal, which will run until the end of the 2023 season, will see Beechwood’s logo appear on the front of the club’s shirts in the Royal London Cup.

The firm will also supply a range of Mazda and Suzuki vehicles to the Falcons’ players and coaches.

Former Australia and Sri Lanka head coach, Mickey Arthur – recently appointed Derbyshire’s new director of cricket – will shortly be taking delivery of a brand new Mazda CX5 Sport Kuro as part of the agreement.

Beechwood will also have branding around the County Ground and will become a member of the the 1870 Business Club for official sponsors.

Rob Wood, managing director of Beechwood Derby Ltd, said: ‘We are incredibly proud and excited to be involved as a sponsor of Derbyshire County Cricket Club.

‘The club is an integral part of the local community, and we feel this is a great marketing fit and look forward to enhancing our brands with the partnership.

‘We are sure that the relationship will flourish for many years to come, with Beechwood as Derbyshire County Cricket Club’s official vehicle partner.”

Jimmy Drew, commercial manager at Derbyshire County Cricket Club, added: ‘We are delighted to have formed a partnership like this with such a reputable vehicle provider like Beechwood.

‘We’re looking forward to working closely with Rob and the team in Derby over what will hopefully be an exciting chapter in the club’s history.’