Targa Florio Cars

Best Use of Video, sponsored by Carwow, Winner: Targa Florio Cars

Highly commended: George Kingsley Prestige & Performance

Highly commended: Redgate Lodge

Video has become one of the most competitive elements of car dealerships as they show off just what they can offer customers while they’re browsing from the comfort of their own home.

This year’s Best Use of Video winner is Targa Florio Cars, who impressed the judges with their detailed and consistent videos.

Its videos are engaging and sleek, and they’ve gained the car dealership plenty of subscribers too.

Managing director of Targa Florio Cars, William Kirkham, said: ‘I think this is our fourth award so we’re really pleased.

‘We’ve been doing video for some years now and we’ve seen a lot of dealerships start doing it too, but we’re really pleased we’ve been pushing since the beginning.



The Shortlist:

  • Acklam Car Centre
  • George Kingsley Prestige and Performance
  • Prestige Diesels & Sports
  • Redgate Lodge
  • Targa Florio Cars

‘Since Auto Trader first allowed you to add videos, we were there on day one.’

Mike Brewer said: ‘Great video helps sell more cars. That’s a fact.

‘Consumers don’t just like to have it these days, they demand it – and the very best dealers are pandering to their needs.

‘Whether that’s great videos of cars for sale on their websites or personalised videos for prospective customers, the best dealers are putting video first.’

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘Targa Florio Cars should be extremely proud of this award.

‘The Best Use of Video category is always very competitive and this year was no exception.

‘Particularly in the luxury car market, dealers are always upping their video game. So well done again to the team.’

Highly commended for Best Use of Video was George Kingsley Prestige & Performance and Redgate Lodge.

Click here to find out more about the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2021

