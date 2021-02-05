Selling cars to customers that you can’t meet face-to-face presents challenges for any business, but particularly one that has always prided itself on offering a personal and in-depth approach.

For our winner in the Best Use of Video category, a business used to selling cars on social media and a serial award winner, transferring that sales experience to its videos has worked perfectly.

Prestige Diesels & Sports owner Scott Shilcock explained that his aim is to keep the videos real, ‘as if the customer were in the showroom’.

Anyone who’s seen the videos filmed and voiced by Shilcock will notice the simplicity, but also high level of detail he goes into.

Mike Brewer, who spoke to him in a special video above, explained how the Car Dealer judges poured through all of the entrants’ videos, but found Prestige Diesels & Sports’ to be ‘compelling and interesting’.

Shilcock said: ‘My aim is to keep it as real as possible and not worry about making a mistake.

‘We want to make it real as if we were there in the showroom with the customer and were just explaining the car to them.

‘I think it’s important to point out the little bits and pieces, any little marks, and I find the more transparent I am with the videos the better it works.’

It was an extremely tough category, but Prestige Diesels & Sports proved that you don’t need supercars to win, with highly commended prizes going to Premier GT and Romans International.

The business has more than 1,000 subscribers on YouTube and the team has produced an impressive 177 videos that importantly do the job they’re designed to do – sell cars!

This is the third time the Portsmouth-based car dealership has picked up a Used Car Award, previously taking home Used Car Dealership of the Year under 50 cars and Social Media User of the Year.

While the past year has been challenging for all businesses, co-owners Shilcock and Alexis Cassey have had some extra challenges of a baby girl born during the first lockdown.

This is the pairs’ 10th year in business together and their team has grown with the business.

Shilcock added: ‘It’s a great thing for us to win, particularly with everything that’s going on at the moment.

‘To win another award, it definitely makes you feel like you’re doing something right in very testing times.

‘It’s a really big morale boost, not only for me, but for the guys who work for us that makes the cars as nice as they are. It’s a team effort every time we record a video.

‘The guys go around the car and make sure it’s just right.’

W: prestigedieselsportsmouth.co.uk

T: 02392 177424

