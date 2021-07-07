Bicester Motor Company adds SsangYong franchise to offerings

Bicester Motor Company has joined the SsangYong family.

The Oxfordshire family-run dealership, which was established in 1999, was traditionally a Ford dealer but changed its name in January.

It’s still a Ford service department and sells used Ford vehicles but now sells the SsangYong range as new vehicles too.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said: ‘We are very pleased to welcome Bicester Motor Company to the SsangYong team.

‘I’m positive that with the excellent service levels that the dealership provides its customers and SsangYong’s value-for-money proposition we can look forward to great things.’

Ian Redding, sales director and owner at Bicester Motor Company, said: ‘We believe that when a customer comes to Bicester Motor Company, their experience should be hassle-free and enjoyable.

‘With the vast knowledge we hold between us in the team here, we focus on finding the right car for our customers.

‘We are thrilled to be working with SsangYong, and we look forward to growing our brand with their support.

‘We have exciting prospects for the future and can’t wait to continue serving and supporting our community.’