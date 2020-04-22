Used car supermarket chain Big Motoring World has started selling cars online and is to deliver them to customers’ homes for free.

The group – which has sites in West Malling (pictured), Blue Bell Hill, Stratford, Enfield and Peterborough, plus a collection centre in Snodland, all of which are currently closed – made the announcement on its website and via Twitter, where it said that as of Monday, April 27 every car that it has will be available for free home delivery.

Initially, delivery will be within 20 miles of a branch, but the company added that this will expand to ultimately go nationwide.

It follows the news, as reported by Car Dealer, that online retailer Cazoo had resumed deliveries after pausing them earlier in April.

Big Motoring World, which is headquartered in Canterbury, says all its cars will undergo a multi-point mechanical and safety check, as well as come with a seven-day test drive and money-back guarantee plus 90-day warranty and roadside assistance.

It adds that delivery will be contactless, with documents signed digitally and vehicle interiors disinfected completely ahead of the cars being handed over. The people making the deliveries will also be wearing personal protective equipment and will observe social distancing, it says.

Image: Google Street View