Log in
Big Motoring World new headquarters in KentBig Motoring World new headquarters in Kent

News

Big Motoring World opens new headquarters in Kent to support growth of car buying business

  • Big Motoring World announces new office location in Kent
  • The site on Bailey Drive was previously home to Lloyds Bank Mortgage Centre
  • It’s 40,000sq ft and has 348 parking spaces
  • This follows a year of growth for Big Wants Your Car brand
Advert

Time 11:25 am, November 8, 2023

Big Motoring World has opened new headquarters for its car buying brand Big Wants Your Car in Kent.

Following a year of growth for the used car supermarket’s vehicle buying sub-brand, it will now move to the new office location on Bailey Drive, which was previously home to Lloyds Bank Mortgage Centre.

The space is 40,000sq ft and has 348 parking spaces, which Big says will support its growth ambitions.

Advert

Big Wants Your Car offers same day offers and collections for customers looking to sell their vehicle fast and say it will continue to promise unrivalled convenience for sellers.

Peter Waddell, car expert and CEO, said: ‘BigWantsYourCar.com is not just another platform. Over the past year it’s completely transformed how customers sell their cars.

‘With our streamlined, tech-driven process, sellers can quote, appraise, and finalise transactions, all from the comfort of their own home, nationwide.’

Advert

He said: ‘At the heart of this drive has always been our customers’ needs.

‘Our primary aim will always be to ensure fair, transparent pricing and unmatched user convenience – our new headquarters makes this even more of a reality.’

‘We understand how busy life can get,’ added Waddell. ‘And we want to take the weight off our customers’ shoulders.

‘So, all they have to do is give us a time and a place, and we collect the car completely free of charge.’

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108