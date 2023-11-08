Big Motoring World opens new headquarters in Kent to support growth of car buying business

Big Motoring World has opened new headquarters for its car buying brand Big Wants Your Car in Kent.

Following a year of growth for the used car supermarket’s vehicle buying sub-brand, it will now move to the new office location on Bailey Drive, which was previously home to Lloyds Bank Mortgage Centre.

The space is 40,000sq ft and has 348 parking spaces, which Big says will support its growth ambitions.

Big Wants Your Car offers same day offers and collections for customers looking to sell their vehicle fast and say it will continue to promise unrivalled convenience for sellers.

Peter Waddell, car expert and CEO, said: ‘BigWantsYourCar.com is not just another platform. Over the past year it’s completely transformed how customers sell their cars.

‘With our streamlined, tech-driven process, sellers can quote, appraise, and finalise transactions, all from the comfort of their own home, nationwide.’

He said: ‘At the heart of this drive has always been our customers’ needs.

‘Our primary aim will always be to ensure fair, transparent pricing and unmatched user convenience – our new headquarters makes this even more of a reality.’

‘We understand how busy life can get,’ added Waddell. ‘And we want to take the weight off our customers’ shoulders.

‘So, all they have to do is give us a time and a place, and we collect the car completely free of charge.’