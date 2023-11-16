Big Motoring World opens new sites in Cannock and Leeds after completing Available Car deal

Big Motoring World has officially opened two new sites in Leeds and Cannock, following its acquisition of the former Available Car locations.

Car Dealer reported last month that the car supermarket group had done a deal to purchase the two sites as part of a grand plan to reach a turnover of £1bn.

Yesterday (Nov 15) the two sites officially began life as the seventh and eighth outlets in the Big Motoring World network.

The news marks the next milestone in the group’s expansion and has confirms its position as the UKs largest car supermarket, based on stock volume.

The firm has now added five new retail sites to its portfolio since outlining ambitious expansion plans in October 2020.

Founder and chief executive Peter Waddell said: ‘Officially opening the newest additions to the BIG family highlights our commitment to providing drivers with more choice and impeccable service.

‘We look forward to bringing our car buying experience to the people of Yorkshire and the West Midlands as we continue to grow our business nationally.

‘Available Car’s family-owned heritage and focus on high quality service integrates seamlessly into our model, giving new and existing customers in Leeds and Cannock confidence to purchase their next car from Big Motoring World.

‘Our customers love our straight-forward and honest approach to vehicle retailing and the value proposition we offer. Our vehicles are priced to sell, and we focus heavily on the customer experience, eliminating the pain points seen at most dealerships.’

Customers can now enjoy the choice of over 1,500 vehicles between Leeds & Cannock as well as being able to transfer their car of choice to their local dealership from any of the other six Big Motoring World locations.

In addition to the amount and variety of stock, customers now also have access to our suite of products such as GardX, Big Assist and finance solutions.

Car Dealer first reported that Big Motoring World was interested in Available Cars as long ago as last August.

Available Car’s two remaining sites, in Castle Donington and Sutton-in-Ashfield, won’t have any involvement with Big Motoring World and will remain a separate, independent business.