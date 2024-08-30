Blaze at Swansea dealership leaves man injured and vehicles destroyed

A fire at a dealership in Swansea left one man hurt and wrecked more than 20 vehicles.

The blaze broke out yesterday afternoon at Day’s Motorpark – famed for its huge dinosaur model on its forecourt – leaving seven motorhomes destroyed and damaging six others as well as eight vans, four private vehicles and a minibus.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said a shipping container and an outbuilding measuring approximately four metres by eight metreswere also damaged in the fire, which sent thick, black smoke billowing into the sky.

The alarm was raised at 2.10pm, with crews from seven fire stations sent to tackle the blaze at the Gorseinon dealership .

A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: ‘Crews responded to a large fire involving a number of motorhomes that were parked in an external car park.’

The spokesman added that they wore four sets of breathing apparatus while using three main jets and three hose reel jets to put out the fire. Five thermal imaging cameras were also put into action.

South Wales Police said paramedics tended to a 25-year-old man but he wasn’t seriously hurt, reported ITV News.

The spokesman added: ‘Officers have assisted the fire service with traffic management in the surrounding area.

‘A section of Swansea Road has been closed to through traffic. Buildings in the vicinity of the fire have been evacuated as a precaution.’

People living in the area were advised to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut.

Fire and rescue crews left the scene at 4.50pm. It’s understood that the blaze began accidentally but an investigation will be held into its cause.

