BMW is most-viewed luxury car brand on TikTok, new research by Dick Lovett finds

Research by dealer group Dick Lovett has found that BMW is the most-viewed luxury car brand on TikTok.

Analysis for the chain found that the BMW posts had been viewed a whopping 22bn times on the online video platform.

The German firm blew other carmakers out of the water with the figures and was well clear of second-placed Audi on 9.3bn.

The list was dominated by prestige brands with Jaguar, Porsche, Ferrari and Aston Martin also making the top eight.

Among the most-viewed models were the Audi TT, with 5.5bn and the BMW M4 with 1.3bn.

The research was carried out by a team of experts for Dick Lovett who analysed the number of views on TikTok videos using hashtags mentioning each vehicle make and model, to reveal the most popular cars on the App.

A spokesman for the dealer group said: ‘BMW is the most popular car brand on TikTok, with an incredible 22bn views on the app.

‘BMW as a brand has been quick to embrace the social media platform, creating their own hashtag challenges to promote their vehicles.

‘Taking second place is Audi, but with just half as many views as its German rival BMW, at 9.3 billion.

‘However, the Audi TT comes in 4th place with 5.5bn views, making it the first model on the list.

‘It also comes as no surprise to see the British luxury carmaker Jaguar sat in third place.

With over 6bn views and being one of the largest automotive manufacturers in the world, they also own Land Rover and Range Rover.

‘Both of these formerly British car makers dominate TikTok with a combined total view of almost 4bn.’

Most popular luxury car manufacturers on TikTok

BMW

Views: 22bn

Audi

Views: 9.3bn

Jaguar

Views: 6bn

Porsche

Views: 4bn

Ferrari

Views: 3.5bn

Land Rover

Views: 1.8bn

Mini

Views: 1.2bn

Aston Martin

Views: 394m