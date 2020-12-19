BMW is looking to offer company car drivers something extra – so they feel more like retail BMW car buyers.

The German firm has identified that company car buyers are choosing their models but might not necessarily get the same BMW experience, which it plans to change.

Company car drivers that remain loyal to the brand will now have access to benefits and rewards through a new pilot scheme launched in the UK.

Called Inside Edge, it’s designed to give drivers the chance to engage with the brand and gain access to everything from productivity help to discounts on products.

Rob East, head of corporate sales, said: ‘Company car drivers choose BMW with the same expectations as retail customers, yet their experience with the brand is entirely different, just because of the way they procure their vehicle.

‘These drivers have reduced touch points with the brand from the time they order their car until it’s delivered to them. The idea behind Inside Edge is to change this and allow drivers to engage with us on their terms.’

There are four areas to Inside Edge, called My Work, My Journey, My Life and My World.

Benefits include complimentary access to the Expensify expenses management system, Peptalk – which is an app full of talks from motivational speakers – and access to online courses in various fields through Shaw Academy.

Members also get discounts of 20 per cent off the BMW Lifestyle range and Harmon Kardon products, as well as a one-off reward from Costa and movie rentals through Chill.

The three-month pilot has been launched this month, with the full programme scheduled to launch next year following feedback from users.