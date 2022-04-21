BMW reveals new range-topping 7 series and all-electric i7 models

BMW has revealed its new range-topping 7 Series saloon alongside an all-electric i7 model.

The car maker has said it represents ‘a significant step up from its renowned predecessor’ with new high-tech equipment and a bolder design.

The new 7 Series will be available exclusively in long wheelbase form, with the new model being longer, wider and taller than the car it replaces.

While other markets will continue to get the 7 Series with regular petrol and diesel engines, BMW has said that in the UK it will be sold purely as a hybrid or EV. Launching later this year will be the i7 xDrive60 EV, which uses twin electric motors developing 537bhp and 745Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 4.5 seconds.

BMW also revealed that early in 2023 two additional plug-in hybrid models will become available.

Boasting a new design that will go on to inspire upcoming luxury BMWs – and aims to enable ‘clear differentiation from the brand’s other models’ – the 7 Series features a two-piece split headlight design, with matrix LED lights coming as standard.

BMW will also offer lights made from Swarovski crystals as an option, which are said to ‘create an unmistakable light graphic’.

Inside, the new 7 Series adopts the latest curved touchscreen display from the brand, incorporating a large touchscreen that merges with a digital dial display.

Passengers in the rear can also be treated to BMW’s new ‘Theatre Screen’ as an optional extra. This is a 31-inch TV display that drops from the roof lining and spreads out across the rear of the interior.

It comes with Amazon Fire TV integration and a full Bowers and Wilkins sound system (with up to 36 speakers) and aims to offer a cinema-like experience.