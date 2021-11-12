Log in
Bowker launches app to help realise staff potential and focus on wellbeing

  • Exclusive social media community is created via Totem
  • More than 100 employees sign up within weeks to contribute to discussions
  • Initiative seen as important way of looking out for one another in a fragmented workplace

Bowker Motor Group has launched an employee experience app to realise human potential and meaning at work.

Totem provides a social media community exclusively for staff and has been rolled out across the dealer group’s sites in Lancashire.

It was launched on October 10 – Mental Health and WellBeing Day – and more than 100 employees have already signed up to contribute to online social discussions, said Bowker.

Group HR manager Aimee Keane, pictured, said: ‘We have employees over three sites in Lancashire, and when more of us were working from home during the pandemic, communication became even more important.

‘Like other businesses, we use a combination of meetings, memos and emails to keep people up to date. But what we really wanted was a simple way to give everyone a voice.

‘The Totem app means that we don’t need to be in the same location to feel like we belong. Whether we’re working at Blackburn, Osbaldeston or Preston, we’ll all be able to share updates.

‘Whether it’s hidden talents, charity challenges or personal achievements, it can all be shared and discussed in Totem to bring us all closer together.

‘The launch on Mental Health and Wellbeing Day was no coincidence. There are real benefits to giving everyone a voice.

‘Totem will become an important digital way we can look out for one another. We’ve been delighted with the way people have taken to the app.’

