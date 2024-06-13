Bowker Motor Group installs EV points at Blackburn site as part of £1m programme

Bowker Motor Group is bolstering its EV charging initiative with new points at its Blackburn dealership.

It’s part of a £1m investment programme that saw the Lancashire auto retail outfit put in chargers at its Preston site earlier this year. A total of 50 are going in at the two showrooms.

Bowker said its decision to invest in the EV charging infrastructure with the 22kw and 50kw charging points reflected the rising popularity of more BMW and Mini hybrid and electric models coming to market.

Bowker BMW managing director Chris Eccles, pictured above, said: ‘This is fantastic news for Bowker and our customers.

‘By investing in new EV chargers, we are addressing some key priorities for Bowker Motor Group.

‘We all know that new chargers are a more environmentally friendly approach to powering vehicles. This is a global trend towards eco-friendly technology.

“Better still, reinvesting in our business benefits the local community. We’ve used local contractors to install the new chargers. And by using local suppliers whenever possible, we help build a stronger local economy.’

Bowker’s environmental focus began 10 years ago when the Blackburn showroom installed 206 solar panels on its roof, saving an estimated 500 tonnes or so of CO2 since then – the same amount gobbled up by 80,000 trees grown from seedlings during the same time.

Then last year it installed another 323, allowing the car centre to generate a quarter of its electricity needs from solar energy. It’ll also help reduce its carbon footprint by saving 26 tonnes of carbon emissions.