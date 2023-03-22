Bowker Motor Group ramps up eco credentials as it installs 1,600 solar panels

Bowker Motor Group is putting in 1,600 solar panels on its dealership roofs with the aim of generating a quarter of its electricity from the sun’s energy.

The dealership chain, which has BMW and Mini centres in Blackburn and Preston, said the panels would also help to reduce its carbon footprint by saving 130 tonnes of emissions a year.

The Blackburn dealership installed 210 solar panels in 2012, making it the first car dealership in Lancashire to embrace solar energy, said Bowker.

Group director Chris Eccles said: ‘We’re excited to begin work on this project. The first 200 or so panels we installed back in 2012 have saved us money and reduced our emissions.

‘This latest investment will reduce our carbon footprint even more. We want to lead the way in environmentally friendly business.’

Gerard Ennis, managing director at Low Carbon Energy, which is installing the panels, said: ‘It’s great to see a local business like Bowker leading the way in sustainable energy.

‘By embracing solar power, they’re reducing their carbon footprint and taking control of their energy needs.

‘We’re thrilled to be part of this project and excited to see its impact on the local community.’

Last month, the motor group received a national BMW UK Retailer Award for its commitment to sustainability.

Bowker says it invested nearly £2m in sustainability initiatives in 2022, as well as appointing an energy champion to help lower its carbon footprint.

Taking a picture break from installing the solar panels is electrical contractor Shaun Mann