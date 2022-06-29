Log in

News

Bowker Motor Group staff raise over £4,000 in Three Peaks challenge

  • More than 20 staff completed 24-mile, 5,200-feet climb in around 12 hours
  • Challenge organised to remember colleague Paul Crowhurst
  • Over £4,000 raised for St Catherine’s Hospice

Time 10:51 am, June 29, 2022

Bowker Motor Group employees have successfully completed the gruelling Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge.

The team, made up of more than 20, successfully completed the 24-mile 5,200-feet climb in around 12 hours and raised over £4,000 for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Staff at the dealer group, with showrooms in Preston, Blackburn and Osbaldeston, organised the challenge in memory of colleague Paul (Crowey) Crowhurst who passed away last year.

Advert

Bowker Motor Group staff first joined forces to tame the Yorkshire Three Peaks in 2010. On that debut attempt Crowey posted the quickest time of nine hours and 42 minutes.

Challenge organiser, customer service manager, Eoghan Gilbert said: ‘Crowey was renowned for his fitness and charity challenges. He completed marathons and devoted personal time as a football coach at Springfields F.C. too. He always had time for everyone. So it seemed like the perfect fit to devote our time to a charity challenge in his name.

‘We’ve been training for this since February. Like anything worthwhile, it was a struggle for many of us. And we would rather have had Crowey climbing it with us. But we wanted to remember him as a dad, husband, brother, uncle, friend and a hugely-missed member of the Bowker Motor Group family. We hope we did him proud!’

The iconic Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge takes on the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough. These peaks form part of the Pennine range, and encircle the head of the valley of the River Ribble, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Advert

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51