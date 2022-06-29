Bowker Motor Group staff raise over £4,000 in Three Peaks challenge

Bowker Motor Group employees have successfully completed the gruelling Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge.

The team, made up of more than 20, successfully completed the 24-mile 5,200-feet climb in around 12 hours and raised over £4,000 for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Staff at the dealer group, with showrooms in Preston, Blackburn and Osbaldeston, organised the challenge in memory of colleague Paul (Crowey) Crowhurst who passed away last year.

Bowker Motor Group staff first joined forces to tame the Yorkshire Three Peaks in 2010. On that debut attempt Crowey posted the quickest time of nine hours and 42 minutes.

Challenge organiser, customer service manager, Eoghan Gilbert said: ‘Crowey was renowned for his fitness and charity challenges. He completed marathons and devoted personal time as a football coach at Springfields F.C. too. He always had time for everyone. So it seemed like the perfect fit to devote our time to a charity challenge in his name.

‘We’ve been training for this since February. Like anything worthwhile, it was a struggle for many of us. And we would rather have had Crowey climbing it with us. But we wanted to remember him as a dad, husband, brother, uncle, friend and a hugely-missed member of the Bowker Motor Group family. We hope we did him proud!’

The iconic Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge takes on the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough. These peaks form part of the Pennine range, and encircle the head of the valley of the River Ribble, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.