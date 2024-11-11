Boy, 13, arrested for smashing up vehicles at Scottish car dealership in Bonfire Night disorder

A 13-year-old boy is set to appear in court after being arrested in connection to violent disorder at a car dealership.

Car Dealer reported last week that a gang of yobs had smashed up vehicles at Macklin Motors Hyundai Edinburgh West as part of a wider Bonfire Night rampage.

Around 30 cars suffered broken windows and damaged panels, with the repair bill set to run to more than £20,000.

Now, a teenager has been charged with vandalism in relation to the incident and will appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on December 10.

The incident was one of several reports of disorder that police received on bonfire night, as violence swept across Edinburgh and Glasgow.

On the same street as the Hyundai dealership a gang of youths were seen aiming fireworks at cars and setting fire to land just outside a petrol station.

The situation got so bad that riot police, with shields and batons, were deployed to regain control. A police helicopter was also deployed later in the evening as violence raged throughout the night.

As well as the 13-year-old boy, two other men, aged 38 and 40, have now been arrested for disorder not connected to the incident at the car dealership.

Macklin Motors Hyundai cars damaged as Edinburgh dealership targeted in Bonfire Night disorderhttps://t.co/3efrn7vg05https://t.co/3efrn7vg05 — The Daily Record (@Daily_Record) November 6, 2024

Detective Chief Inspector George Calder from Edinburgh CID said: ‘We made it clear following the disorder that put our communities in a state of alarm on Bonfire Night, that we would be unrelenting in our pursuit of those responsible and these arrests are just the first of many, as we continue to pursue various positive lines of inquiry.

‘You might think you have evaded arrest, because we’ve not yet come to your door, but we will be doing so imminently.

‘The public still have a vital role to play in helping us identify everyone involved in the criminality that took place on November 5 by providing us with photographic, or video evidence, via our Major Incident Public Portal.’