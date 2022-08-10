Brakes slammed on booming used car market as Q2 saw hefty decline

The brakes have been slammed on the booming used car market after the sector fell by nearly 19 per cent in the second quarter.

A total of 1,759,684 used car sales took place in Q2 2022 – an 18.8 per cent fall – new figures published this morning (Aug 10) by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reveals.

Some 407,820 fewer vehicles changed hands compared with the same period last year, while Q1 2022 showed a 5.1 per cent growth in used car sales.

The SMMT said the ‘scale of the decline’ is ‘artificially inflated’ when compared to Q2 last year as the easing of Covid restrictions lead to the busiest second quarter on record.

However, Q2 2022 was still a hefty 13.5 per cent down on the second quarter of 2019.

SMMT put the decline down to the ongoing squeeze on new car market due to a shortage of semiconductors, and said the knock-on was ‘inevitable’.

However, this goes against previous statements that a new car shortage spurred demand in the used car market to record levels.

Petrols and diesels remained dominant during the quarter and accounted for 95.6 per cent of sales. Pure-electrics rose by 57 per cent to take a one per cent share of the used market, while plug-in hybrids grew by one per cent and hybrids fell by four per cent.

The Ford Fiesta was the most popular second-hand car in Q2 with transactions totalling 71,429, followed by the Vauxhall Corsa (57,306) and Volkswagen Golf (54,268).

Black was the most popular colour for a used car in Q2 while the south east led the charts with 258,342 transactions, followed by the north west (191,235) and the West Midlands (177,674).

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘It was inevitable that the squeeze on new car supply would filter through to the used market.

‘Despite this, Britain’s used car buyers clearly have a growing appetite for the latest low and zero emission cars, and we need a thriving new car market to feed it.

‘The next prime minister must create the conditions to drive consumer confidence, especially in EVs, and the fleet renewal necessary to meet our decarbonisation goals.’