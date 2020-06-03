Dealer group Brayleys has grown its portfolio with the purchase of Romford Honda.

The Hertfordshire-based firm has acquired the business from Glyn Hopkin for an undisclosed sum, and it will trade as Brayleys Honda.

Now with eight showrooms and nine aftersales outlets, Brayleys becomes one of the largest Honda franchisees in the country.

Commenting on the acquisition, Brayleys managing director, Paul Brayley, said: ‘Over the past nine years Glyn Hopkin has developed the Romford Honda business into a successful retailer and our aim is to continue building on this foundation, whilst drawing on our own award-winning experience of representing Honda across the southeast and Home Counties with class-leading facilities and customer service.

‘As we come out of the pandemic lockdown with confidence, I am looking forward to welcoming the team at Romford Honda into the Brayleys family and further strengthening our partnership with the Honda brand.

‘In partnership with AW Rostamani Group, Brayleys will continue exploring opportunities that are complementary to our combined growth strategy and manufacturer product cycles. Honda will see several new hybrid and pure electric model launches in the coming months, starting with the all-new Honda Jazz and Jazz Crosstar.’

Brayley founded the business 17 years ago with a single Honda outlet in St Albans. He sold a majority shareholding to Dubai-based AW Rostamani Group at the end of 2018, which heralded the conglomerate’s entry into the UK automotive sector.

Khalid Al Rostamani, chairman and CEO of AW Rostamani Group said: ‘The acquisition of Romford Honda marks a further step forward in our strategy to build our automotive retail interests in the UK, which is a key market for AW Rostamani Group.

‘In developing Brayleys with Paul and his team, we will continue to assess the right opportunities for future investment, which fit with our vision for growth.’

The Romford business joins the existing Brayley Honda dealerships in Enfield, St Albans, Hemel Hempstead, Ruislip, Thames Ditton, Ewell and Leatherhead, plus a stand-alone aftersales facility in Grays, Essex.

In additional to its eight Honda dealerships, Brayleys also represents Kia, Mazda, Renault and Dacia at 15 sales points throughout the Home Counties, Greater London and Thames Valley.