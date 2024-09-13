Log in
Briefing: Volvo CEO on unfinished car, Lithia results and Omoda’s grand UK plans

  • Our editor in chief takes a look at the most important headlines of the week
  • Subscriber only briefing designed for time poor automotive executives
  • It gives you the need to know stories and what they mean to the industry 

Time 10:00 am, September 13, 2024

In this week’s Car Dealer Weekly Briefing – the subscriber only newsletter – James Baggott once again digests the biggest motor trade headlines in one place.

This week he takes a closer look at Volvo’s unfinished car debacle and hears Omoda and Jaecoo’s grand expansion plans for the Chinese car maker in the UK.

He also gives his opinion on the glimpse the motor trade got into how it’s going for the Americans after Lithia’s UK arm reported its financial results for 2023. 

The weekly newsletter is published every Friday to subscribers and delivered directly to your email inbox. You can also read it on the Substack app.

Also featured in this week’s briefing and getting our editor-in-chief’s take are:

  • Auto Trader
  • Letchworth Motor Auctions
  • John Clark Group
  • Zapmap
  • Nissan
  • Suzuki’s Dale Wyatt
  • Cazoo
  • Heritage Automotive

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff. 

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

Also included in every briefing is our favourite quote of the week which aims to highlight a further news story you may have missed and the other big stories that caught our editor-in-chief’s eye are digested for you too.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading.

Find it on the Substack website now.

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.



