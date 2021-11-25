Bristol Audi has it all wrapped up this Christmas with giant bow

Bristol Audi is continuing a Christmas tradition it’s been carrying out nearly every year since it moved to Cribbs Causeway in 2011.

However, this year its Bristol Audi bow has gone up a little early to spread some extra cheer.

Steve Smith, head of business at Bristol Audi, said: ‘In the past 10 years there was one year we did something different from the bow and presented a car in a box present on the forecourt.

‘Then last year under the circumstance of the pandemic did not do anything other than a tree.

‘The feedback I got was overwhelming on both occasions for people stating ‘we know Christmas is coming when the bow is up’.

The bow has become a feature in the local area and Smith said that while he felt there was a place for online shopping, physical stores still play an important role in the retail experience.

He said: ‘Shopping can be an emotional purchase and should be pleasurable and a real experience that we can enjoy as a family regardless of buying a pair of socks, a holiday or new car – face to face contact, advice and interaction can never be totally replaced and is certainly more memorable.

‘This is why I feel as a local business we need to make an effort and play our part in keeping retail real and putting smiles on faces so hence the bow remains regardless of cost in these challenging times.’

He added: ‘We have become well known for our Christmas bow locally and in fact all over the country.

‘I had somebody contact me saying they were coming to the Mall at Cribbs Causeway to do some Christmas shopping form South Wales but wanted to wait until the bow was up as their kids love it!

‘Another from the Midlands who said when we come to Bristol the bow feels like the gateway to Christmas!’

Eden Motor Group also announced that it will be decorating their 24 dealerships as presents as part of its Christmas cracker event.

Those attending the dealerships will be asked to bring in an unwrapped toy to place under the tree, which will be donated to local children’s hospices.

Eden CEO Graeme Potts said: ‘In a time when we think of joy and festivities, we cannot forget that throughout the Eden Motor Group markets there are many children suffering with life limiting or terminal illnesses.

‘We want to make sure that those children have something they can open on Christmas Day, and to bring a little light to them and make them smile for a short moment.’