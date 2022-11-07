Bristol Street Motors Ford colleagues raise thousands in charity skydive challenge

Seven Bristol Street Motors employees have completed a heart-stopping skydive to raise money for charity.

The group, from various Ford Transit Centres, leapt from a plane at 15,000 feet to collect funds for The Lighthouse Club.

The charity, which provides mental, physical and financial support to the construction community and their families, has received an impressive £2,475 so far as a result of the dive.

The challenge took place at Old Sarum Airfield in Salisbury with the team jumping out of a Cessna 208 aircraft.

Leading the challenge was David Lee, commercial vehicle sales director at Bristol Street Motors Ford Division, who is pictured at top on his tandem skydive.

He said: ‘We all jumped, literally, at the chance to help such a fantastic charity.

‘Every day, my team and I support the construction industry with commercial vehicles, and with Ford also supporting the charity it seemed the obvious choice.

‘We try to set ourselves a fundraising challenge every year. Not only is it helping worthwhile causes but it’s a great team-building and bonding exercise, and we get to have fun as well.

‘Skydiving was pretty nerve-racking and it seemed an awfully long way down, but when the adrenalin kicked in it was the experience of a lifetime. I’m not sure how we’re going to top it next year!’