Log in

News

Bristol Street Motors Ford colleagues raise thousands in charity skydive challenge

  • Bristol Street Motors team complete charity skydive
  • Seven employees from Ford Transit Centres take part in challenge
  • Dive raises more than £2,400 for The Lighthouse Club
Advert

Time 7:00 am, November 7, 2022

Seven Bristol Street Motors employees have completed a heart-stopping skydive to raise money for charity.

The group, from various Ford Transit Centres, leapt from a plane at 15,000 feet to collect funds for The Lighthouse Club.

The charity, which provides mental, physical and financial support to the construction community and their families, has received an impressive £2,475 so far as a result of the dive.

Advert

The challenge took place at Old Sarum Airfield in Salisbury with the team jumping out of a Cessna 208 aircraft.

Leading the challenge was David Lee, commercial vehicle sales director at Bristol Street Motors Ford Division, who is pictured at top on his tandem skydive.

He said: ‘We all jumped, literally, at the chance to help such a fantastic charity.

Advert

Bristol Street Motors skydive team

Pictured from left are Sam Symonds-Cassells (Worcester Ford), Ros Hunt (Ford divisional team), Tom Garratt (Ford divisional director), David Lee, David Ellison (Ford Orpington), Dean Bradbury (Ford Birmingham) and Alex Weston (Ford Bolton)

‘Every day, my team and I support the construction industry with commercial vehicles, and with Ford also supporting the charity it seemed the obvious choice.

‘We try to set ourselves a fundraising challenge every year. Not only is it helping worthwhile causes but it’s a great team-building and bonding exercise, and we get to have fun as well.

‘Skydiving was pretty nerve-racking and it seemed an awfully long way down, but when the adrenalin kicked in it was the experience of a lifetime. I’m not sure how we’re going to top it next year!’

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190