Britain remains in love with Ford Fiesta as model in named UK’s best-selling used car of 2024

Ford may have axed the Fiesta way back in the summer of 2023 but the much-loved supermini remains Britain’s favourite used car.

That is according to fresh SMMT data which has revealed that the model was the UK’s best selling second-hand vehicle throughout 2024.

A total of 306,207 used Fiestas changed hands last year, placing it well clear of second place, which was held by its long-term rival – the Vauxhall Corsa.

The SMMT reported 252,761 used Corsa transactions in 2024, which was enough to see off competition from the third placed Volkswagen Golf on 231,440.

Wider data has shown that demand for used EVs rose throughout last year, but no electrified models made it into the top ten best-sellers list.

The list was dominated by smaller, more affordable models with the only SUV to make the cut being the Nissan Qashqai on 138,810.

Elsewhere, the likes of the Vauxhall Astra, Volkswagen Polo and and Ford Focus all enjoyed strong popularity.

Best-selling used cars of 2024

Ford Fiesta – 306,207 Vauxhall Corsa – 252,761 Volkswagen Golf – 231,440 Ford Focus – 228,220 Mini – 160,516 Vauxhall Astra – 159,495 BMW 3 Series – 158,674 Volkswagen Polo – 151,786 Nissan Qashqai – 138,810 BMW 1 Series – 125,440

The SMMT also broke down sales data by region, to reveal the areas which saw the most used car transactions.

Topping that list was the south east of England, which recorded 1,117,822 sales throughout the year.

Next up were the north west and West Midlands, which saw 829,642 and 780,621 transactions respectively.

Interestingly, more used cars were sold in London (586,083) throughout 2024 than in the whole of Wales (403,472).

Used car sales by region