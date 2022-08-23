Britishvolt founder quits in wake of leaked documents that say battery cell company is on ‘life support’

The founder of Britishvolt has quit from the post of chief executive of the battery cell company.

Orral Nadjari, pictured above, who established the firm in 2019 with the aim of delivering a £3.8bn 30GHh battery gigaplant in the north-east of England, has handed over the role for the time being to Graham Hoare, the deputy CEO and president of global operations.

It follows Britishvolt winning money from the government last month via the £850m Automotive Transformation Fund.

But it also comes on the heels of a report last week by the Guardian of leaked documents that said Britishvolt was on ‘life support’ to reduce costs. The leak came two days after the government said it would give £100m to the scheme.

The first part of the construction is due to finish in 2023, with completion of the factory in Cambois, Northumberland, near Blyth, scheduled for 2027.

The main contractor, ISG, has paused building work while it waits for updated plans.

The gigaplant is set to create 3,000 direct highly skilled jobs and another 5,000 indirect jobs in the wider supply chain, eventually producing enough lithium-ion batteries for more than 300,000 EVs each year,

Nadjari said: ‘I am extremely proud of what Britishvolt has achieved since the business was founded in 2019, exceeding all expectations and bringing my vision to life.

‘My vision was only possible because of all of the foresight of [the] UK government in creating a world-class battery cell ecosystem.

‘In less than three years, we have created an enduring and sustainable organisation and remain focused to hit our mid-decade strategy of phase one production at our UK gigaplant.

‘Although it was a difficult decision for me to step away from the operational management of the company, now is the right time for me to pass the reins, after laying the foundations, to our hugely talented, world-leading team, who will drive the business forward as it enters the execution phase.

‘They have my complete trust to take Britishvolt to the next level.’

Hoare, who was formerly the chairman of Ford of Britain, said: ‘I express my thanks to Orral for his leadership during the embryonic stages of this amazing company.

‘Orral provided powerful insights, and a tenacious approach, that ensured the early ideas for the company were brought to fruition.

‘I thank him for his huge commitment, energy and contributions. I’m honoured to take the company forward in the next chapter of our growth and industrialisation.’