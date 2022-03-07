Aston Martin to work on high-performance battery cell technology with Britishvolt

Aston Martin is joining forces with Britishvolt to develop bespoke high-performance battery cells.

The luxury car manufacturer said its collaboration with the investor in lithium-ion battery cell technologies would bolster plans for it to launch its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025.

A memorandum of understanding has formalised the agreement, and a joint research and development team from Aston Martin and Britishvolt will design, develop, and industrialise battery packs.

The packs will include bespoke modules and a battery management system, with the two organisations looking to get the best out of special cylindrical high-performance cells Britishvolt is developing for high-performance Aston Martin EVs.

Deliveries of Aston’s first plug-in hybrid – the mid-engine supercar Valhalla – are due to start in early 2024.

By 2026, all new Aston Martin product lines are to have an electrified powertrain option, and it wants its core portfolio fully electrified by 2030.

The Britishvolt collaboration runs alongside Aston Martin’s strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

Aston said any investment would be funded by existing capital expenditure commitments to developing electric vehicles.

Tobias Moers, chief executive of Aston Martin, said: ‘This powerful collaboration combines Aston Martin’s 109 years of engineering mastery with the expertise of a fast-growing UK technology business.

‘Working together with Britishvolt, I believe we can create new technologies to power benchmark-setting Aston Martin electric cars that will match our reputation for high performance and ultra-luxury with the highest standards of sustainability.’

He added: ‘Supplementing the close strategic relationship with our shareholder Mercedes-Benz AG, this partnership provides Aston Martin with additional access to technology and skills to broaden our electrification options.

‘We are proud to be partnering with a UK-based, low-carbon battery manufacturer as part of our ambition to be a leading sustainable ultra-luxury business.’

Britishvolt CEO and founder Orral Nadjari said: ‘For a prestigious marque such as Aston Martin, staying true to its world-renowned brand of ultra-luxury, high-performance vehicles whilst transitioning to electrification means insisting on customised, sustainable battery cell technology that pushes the boundaries of performance.

‘Britishvolt is excited to be collaborating with Aston Martin, helping accelerate that switch to electrification – I believe we make formidable partners.’