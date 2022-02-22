Aston Martin to recruit more than 100 new technicians at St Athan plant to build ‘world’s most powerful’ SUV

Aston Martin is to create more than 100 jobs at its Welsh factory as it prepares to put its new range-topping SUV into production.

The new model, called DBX707, will arrive later this quarter, and the British luxury brand will recruit more than 100 addition technicians at its St Athan site in South Wales to build it.

The Welsh government said the announcement was ‘another clear vote of confidence’ in the Welsh economy.

Vaughan Gething, Wales’ economy minister said: ‘I am delighted to welcome this announcement by Aston Martin, which is a significant boost for Wales.

‘The creation of more than 100 new high-quality jobs marks another important step forward in our economic recovery from the Covid pandemic.

‘It’s great to see the products that Aston Martin proudly manufactures in Wales driving the success of this iconic British brand, as well as contributing significantly to the exporting success of the nation as a whole.

‘This is another clear vote of confidence in the Welsh economy, both as a place to invest and a place where businesses can find a skilled and talented workforce.’

Simon Hart, secretary of state for Wales added: ‘Wales remains a highly attractive location for cutting-edge automotive technologies and the UK government will continue to work to secure and support the investment of companies like Aston Martin Lagonda as they drive economic growth and create jobs.’

Tobias Moers, chief executive officer of Aston Martin Lagonda said: ‘As we ramp-up production of DBX707, we are delighted to have the opportunity to increase our team at St Athan and create more employment opportunities for the local community.

‘Our DBX SUV is the first Welsh-built production car for nearly 50 years and these new positions are an opportunity to join a team delivering our truly incredible new DBX707 derivative which is setting new benchmarks for performance in the luxury segment.’

Aston Martin dubs the DBX707 as the ‘world’s most powerful luxury SUV’.

Revealed earlier this month, the DBX707 is powered by a tuned version of the standard car’s 4.0-litre V8, pushing out 697bhp and 900Nm of torque.

The V8 also gets new ball bearing turbochargers, while a new nine-speed ‘wet clutch’ automatic gearbox is fitted.

To mark out the DBX707 from the standard DBX it gets new air intakes, bonnet louvres and a new rear spoiler.