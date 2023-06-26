Burglar jailed after stealing machinery, keys and an Audi TT from family-run garage

A gang of burglars smashed up a family-run garage and stole crucial equipment as well as an Audi TT, a court has heard.

KMG Autocare in Hull fell victim to four thugs who targeted the business in the early hours of October 9, last year.

The group forced entry to the garage and stole several sets of keys before making off in the Audi, which they used as a battering ram in their escape.

The shameless gang drove straight at a gate in their efforts to flee, knocking it off its hinges and allowing them to drive away over the top of it.

Overall the damage caused in the raid is estimated at between £20,000 and £30,000, the Hull Daily Mail reports.

After the incident, the police were called and attended the scene, where they discovered a key mistake that would lead to the capture of one of the men.

Among the raiders was 23-year-old Jordan Jones, who cut himself while damaging cladding on the building as he forced his way in.

His injury left blood splashed inside the garage, which allowed officers to track down Jones and charge him with burglary.

The defendant, of Ryde Street, Hull, pleaded not guilty to the offence and gave a no comment interview when questioned by police.

Astonishingly, he did arrogantly tell officers that he ‘would not be forensically linked to the crime scene’ unaware that they had already done exactly that.

He was found guilty at Hull Magistrates Court and has now appeared at Crown Court to be sentenced.

The court heard from prosecutor Connor Stuart that Jones had convictions for 17 previous offences, including two other burglary cases.

Addressing what happened on this occasion, he told the hearing: ‘The defendant and the other males drove the stolen Audi TT out of the premises using a set of stolen keys,.

‘They left the premises by driving directly at a nearby gate, knocking it off its hinges, and then driving over it and away.’

In mitigation, Jones’ barrister said his client ‘could not remember’ the incident and claimed he had suffered a ‘troubled upbringing’ in the foster care system.

After hearing all the evidence, the judge sentenced the defendant to three years behind bars.

The three other burglars are yet to be identified and remain at large.

Pictured: Hull Crown Court (PA Images)