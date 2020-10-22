A new support package for businesses affected by Tier 2 restrictions is expected to be announced by the chancellor today.

Rishi Sunak will unveil a new plan to help firms hit by a loss in trade due to social restrictions in the ‘high’ coronavirus category.

Currently businesses in Tier 2 areas such as London and Birmingham do not benefit from the same government aid as those in Tier 3, including business grants and higher wage subsidies, because they can remain open.

Sunak will address the House of Commons this morning and the Telegraph believes he will use the speech to unveil measures to help firms in Tier 2 areas, after receiving complaints from industry leaders and MPs that thousands of jobs were at risk ahead of Christmas.

The chancellor’s spokesperson told the PA news agency: ‘The chancellor is due to update the House of Commons on the economic situation, in particular, and so far as it relates to the new restrictions.

‘And, what we have always said is that our package of support is always flexible and always up for review to make sure that it is dealing with the situation as it evolves.’

In Tier 3, social mixing is banned both indoors and in private gardens, while pubs and bars must close unless they can operate as a restaurant.

Fair to say I’ll be looking closely at this announcement. 👇🏻 Greater Manchester has been in “high” alert for THREE months but our hospitality businesses haven’t had any emergency support. We asked for this to be taken into account in Tier 3 negotiations. The Government refused. https://t.co/t80UKswSnX — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) October 21, 2020

For businesses in this band that are unable to legally operate due to Covid-19 restrictions, the government will pay employees 66 per cent of their wage, with the employer still contributing to pensions and National Insurance.

Meanwhile, companies in Tier 2 can only claim on a scheme where employers have to pay around 55 per cent of staff wages with a smaller subsidy from government, while still being subject to bans on household mixing indoors.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said he would be ‘looking closely’ at the announcement, after he was embroiled in debates with ministers for days over what support businesses in his region should get for their move into the Tier 3.

