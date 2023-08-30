BYD to delete ‘Build Your Dreams’ badging after dealer feedback

Chinese carmaker BYD will delete the ‘Build Your Dreams’ badging from the majority of its cars sold in the UK.

The firm said it had listened to feedback from its dealers and journalists, and will no longer use the wording.

‘Build Your Dreams’ is spelt out across the tailgate on the Atto 3 and set within the rear light cluster of the soon-to-be-launched Dolphin hatchback, but it won’t appear on BYD’s new range-topping saloon, the Seal, said the company.

While its cars have so far been fairly well praised, the lettering has proven divisive among both those buying and selling its cars, the firm told Car Dealer.

Speaking at the launch of the new Seal saloon, BYD confirmed that the European examples of this EV would not feature the ‘Build Your Dreams’ lettering.

Tim Bryant, European customer and experience manager at BYD, said: ‘European Seals will not feature “Build Your Dreams” lettering at the rear.

‘BYD has listened carefully to dealer, journalist and dealer partner feedback during this past year, some in favour of the lettering and others less so.

‘We’ve taken the majority viewpoint and utilised the speed and agility of our vertically-integrated supply chain to ensure that all Seals built for Europe will feature a cleaner rear tailgate design featuring discreet BYD lettering.’

The PA news agency understands that China strongly supports the tagline as part of its culture, but the messaging has not been well-received in Europe, with some buyers even being put off buying the cars because of it.

BYD currently has eight sales and service points across the UK and dealers have only been able to sell the Atto 3 crossover until recently.

The Dolphin arrives imminently and is set to become the UK’s cheapest new EV with a starting price of £25,500.

