Caffyns shareholders overwhelmingly block motion to donate £20,000 to Reform UK

Shareholders at the publicly-listed dealer group Caffyns have overwhelmingly rejected a motion to donate £20,000 to Reform UK.

Yesterday (Aug 1) saw the car dealer hold its annual general meeting (AGM) with the results published via the London Stock Exchange.

Among the motions put forward was a ‘shareholder-proposed resolution to authorise the directors to make a donation of £20,000 to the Reform UK Party’.

The proposal was vigorously rejected by stakeholders, with 2,904,626 votes being cast against the idea, equating to an 83.97% share.

On the flip side, there were 554,498 votes backing the idea, which made up the remaining 16.03%, with nobody abstaining.

The shareholders also rejected a separate resolution to make political donations not exceeding £20,000, by a margin of 83.89% to 16.11%.

Nigel Farage’s right wing Reform Party returned five MPs in last month’s general election but has proved controversial, particularly in recent days.

On Wednesday (July 31) Farage rejected criticism that comments he made online had ‘whipped up’ rioters in Southport, as the Reform UK leader was branded ‘nothing better than Tommy Robinson in a suit’.

Farage doubled down on remarks he made in a social media video in which he questioned ‘whether the truth is being withheld from us’ following the killings of three girls in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club this week.

The newly-elected MP has come in for strong criticism, including from deputy PM Angela Rayner and Brendan Cox, husband of murdered MP Jo Cox.

Elsewhere at the Caffyns AGM, all directors were re-elected with at least 99% of the vote. The directors’ remuneration report was also waved through with 3,456,277 votes (99.9%)

Caffyns declined to comment when approached by Car Dealer.