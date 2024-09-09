Log in
Calls for ‘battery ecosystem’ to drive consumer confidence in EVs and boost RVs

  • As more EVs hit the road, focus is needed on ‘battery ecosystem’
  • Strategies could include battery health transparency, recycling and more
  • Focus need to support future uptake of new and used EVs

September 9, 2024

Rising numbers of EVs hitting UK roads is underlining a major need for more servicing, repairing and recycling of batteries to help with consumer confidence and residual values of electric vehicles, one expert has said.

Writing in Cox Automotive’s latest Insight Quarterly, David Gray, client director at EV Battery Solutions, is calling for a spotlight to be shone on the ‘battery ecosystem’.

Gray says the need for ‘comprehensive life cycle management strategies’ is critical as it will maximise the longevity and value of batteries.

Strategies include battery health transparency, improved maintainability and efficient approved repair reuse and recycling capabilities, tailored insurance and liability, and battery asset life cycle tracking.

‘The EV battery landscape is continuously evolving,’ said Gray. ‘Innovations in efficiency, sustainability, solid-state batteries, and smart technologies, alongside collaborations between storage and logistics organisations, vehicle and battery manufacturers, and recycling companies, are vital for creating a sustainable EV battery ecosystem.’

Philip Nothard, Cox Automotive’s Insight Director, echoed Gray’s sentiments, highlighting the urgency of these investments: ‘While EV adoption may have plateaued recently, we anticipate significant change by 2030. To support consumers in the transition to electric vehicles, we must invest in an ecosystem that covers the entire battery lifecycle, ensuring consumers are confident in the technology.’

Gray advocates for regular battery health monitoring alongside the need for specialist training for technicians in advanced automotive high-voltage systems and comprehensive life cycle tracking, stating: ‘Effective in-life battery management is crucial not just for the efficiency of electric vehicles but for their broader adoption.’

Nothard added: ‘David and the EV Battery Solutions team have identified critical areas for the future of EV adoption in the UK and beyond. Our ecosystem must evolve rapidly to support the growing number of EV drivers, especially those hesitant to shift.’

Cox Automotive said industry stakeholders need to invest a ‘robust EV battery ecosystem’, as it will not only enhance sustainability and efficiency, but also ensure a smooth transition for customers.

