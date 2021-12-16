Can car dealers have Christmas parties? Legal experts Lawgistics explain the situation

With Covid cases rising once again as Christmas fast approaches, dealers are currently faced with the difficult decision of whether to hold festive parties.

Yesterday, England’s chief medical officer warned that people should ‘prioritise’ important events in order to save Christmas.

The message was interpreted by many to mean that Christmas parties would be in breach of Covid guidelines, but is that the case?

To find out, we spoke to automotive legal experts Lawgistics.

The firm has been inundated with calls from concerned dealers in recent weeks, with work parties high on the agenda.

Nona Bowkis, a solicitor with Lawgistics, told car dealer: ‘This is a real hot topic on our legal advice helpline right now along with many other Covid related employment enquiries. However, there are, currently, no rules to stop Christmas parties going ahead.

‘Those in large venues need to follow the new Covid passport rules which were passed by Parliament this week and are laid down in The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Entry to Venues and Events) (England) Regulations 2021.

‘As with most things Covid right now, employers are legally free to make their own reasonable decisions and choices.

‘Many that we are talking to, are erring on the side of caution.’

Despite it not being illegal to have a party, Whitty certainly encouraged against it yesterday.

He told journalists: ‘Don’t mix with people you don’t have to.