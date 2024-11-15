Log in
Finance and Leasing Association appoints new board member as commissions scandal rolls on

  • Richard Hoggart from DSG Group joins board of Finance and Leasing Association
  • Bosses say new man brings a ‘wealth of experience’ and ‘invaluable’ insights
  • Group is continuing to help finance sector negotiate its current crisis

The Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) has appointed Richard Hoggart to its board as the group continues to help the sector negotiate its current difficulties.

Hoggart founded DSG Finance Group in the 1990s and has carefully overseen its development in the decades since.

After starting out solely as a broker, the firm now runs its own lender – Unity Auto Finance – making Hoggart the perfect candidate to serve the FLA.

Reacting to his appointment, he said: ‘I am very pleased to have been elected to the board of the FLA. It is an organisation I have held in esteem through my career and now, more than ever, it is working hard and effectively for the interests of its members.

‘I look forward to adding my experience and perspective going forward.’

Stephen Haddrill, director general of the FLA, added: ‘We are very pleased to have Richard join the board; he brings along a wealth of experience.

‘His insights and perspectives will be invaluable, particularly across the motor sector and consumer lending.’

The FLA has become a key player in the ongoing car finance crisis, especially since the landmark Court of Appeal ruling at the end of October.

The group said that the Financial Conduct Authority had ‘serious questions to answer’ in relation to its handling of the scandal.

In conversation with Car Dealer the outfit admitted the court’s decision was ‘very unexpected’ and called for clarity on what it means for both lenders and brokers.

