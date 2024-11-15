Car Dealer Live is back for 2025 as early bird tickets go on sale today

Car Dealer Live is back for 2025 and early bird tickets go on sale today for the must-attend event of next year.

The thought-provoking conference – sponsored by Auto Trader – brings together leaders from across the automotive industry to hear exclusive research from a range of experts.

Designed to give car dealers best practice advice and tips for their business, attendees will hear headline interviews with some of the biggest names in the automotive industry.

The event takes place on March 13 at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon, Warwickshire, and tickets are available now with an early bird discount.

Car Dealer is proud to donate 10% of all ticket sales to Ben, the automotive industry charity.

Car Dealer Live 2025

Insightful interviews

Thought-provoking panels

Network with professionals

Car dealership inspiration

10% of ticket sales donated to Ben

Early bird tickets from CarDealerLive.co.uk

The first headline interviewees to be announced include Dr Andy Palmer, the former Nissan chief and Aston Martin CEO, who will give his take on the current state of the UK car market and what he thinks is needed to give it a boost.

Our second headliner will be franchised car dealer boss John O’Hanlon. He runs the self-started Waylands Automotive, a Volvo, Kia, MG and Polestar dealer, founded in 2016.

O’Hanlon previously ran Ridgeway which was sold to Marshall Motor Group. We’ll hear about his journey in the industry and his thoughts on what 2025 will bring the motor trade.

Attendees to the one-day event will also hear exclusive research from our event partners, all of whom will be revealing exclusive insights on the day.

Guests can expect fascinating insights from headline partners Auto Trader, as well as sponsors Cox Automotive, Motorway, Jato, Experian and Google.

Panel discussions will also take place on the stage with franchised and independent car dealers, as well as car manufacturers.

Danny Minshall, Greenhous Group director and Jason Cranswick, chief operating officer of Marubeni Auto Investments, are already lined up for the franchised dealer panel. More guests are set to be announced for all the panels over the coming weeks.

At the 2025 event, Car Dealer is also offering a hotel package with all tickets which will include a stay at a four-star hotel, a short drive away from the venue, the night before.

Car Dealer will be hosting a social gathering in a dedicated area at the hotel the night before so attendees can network ahead of the main event.

Trading car dealers can book early bird tickets for the event for £130 (usually £160), supplier tickets are £320.

Packages that include a hotel room the night before and access to the pre-event social gathering cost £280 with early bird pricing (usually £310) for car dealers and £470 for suppliers.

It is essential you book the correct tickets. Non-trading car dealers who book car dealer tickets will have their tickets cancelled.

If you can’t make the event, streaming tickets are also available, giving you access to a live stream of all sessions on the day as well as the ability to watch any of them back. Early bird streaming tickets cost £190 (usually £220).

All prices exclude VAT.

Matt Wigginton, director of partnerships at automotive industry charity Ben, said: ‘We continue to be amazed at the generosity and support from our automotive family and, quite simply, couldn’t help so many people without your help.

‘Over the past 12 months we’ve received around 16,000 enquiries – that’s around one every 10 minutes of every working day. We know that people in our industry are struggling, but we also know there are so many more people, who don’t know about Ben, that need our support.

‘It’s thanks to our friends at Car Dealer, and supporters right across the industry, that the message is getting out – no matter what, Ben’s got your back.’