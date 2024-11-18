SMMT, Auto Trader and ChargeUK join forces to stamp out EV mistruths

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has joined forces with Auto Trader and ChargeUK to stamp out electric car mistruths.

The trio have worked together to create a raft of simple facts to help consumers better understand the world of electric cars, and to try and stop the spread of misinformation.

Hosted on Auto Trader’s website, the ‘user-friendly, simplified facts’ range from dispelling the myth that EVs are more likely to catch fire than ICE cars, to explaining that charging infrastructure is ‘better than some might think’.

The data points will be ‘regularly reviewed and updated’, the group said, with new versions issued when required. The initiative is endorsed by the Department for Transport.

The partnership has come about after the the House of Lords’ Environment and Climate Change Committee published a Report – ‘EV strategy: rapid recharge needed’ in February.

One of the messages in the report highlighted the need for ‘a “go-to” source of comprehensive, clear and balanced information so [consumers] can make informed decisions about their vehicles’.

Further research conducted by Auto Trader in April this year showed that mistruths repeated in various media sources were impacting consumer confidence in electric cars, with 72% of consumers aware of the false ‘electric cars catch fire’ narrative and 44% incorrectly believing it’s true – which has made them less likely to go electric.

Similarly, 70% had heard that ‘EVs are not cheaper to run’ with 33% agreeing that they believe this to be true, and that this has made them less likely to buy an electric car.

The platform added that dealer sentiment shows a significant lack of confidence in stocking and selling EVs, with the share of retailers stocking electric cars on Auto Trader stalling at around 35% in both 2023 and 2024, contrasting a previous significant year-on-year jump (57%) in 2022.

Separate research from Auto Trader shows that 46% of retailers believe a lack of consumer confidence in the technology is a significant barrier to adoption.

Future of roads minister Lilian Greenwood said: ‘Zero emission vehicles will drive our journey to net zero, which is why this government is committed to accelerating the transition.

‘Ensuring consumers have clear, accurate information when deciding what kind of car to buy is essential. This work by industry is absolutely vital to boosting drivers’ confidence in zero emission vehicles, and I’m pleased to back it.’

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes added: ‘Thanks to manufacturer investment, drivers have a massive choice of EV models, and picking the right one for their needs depends on having facts, not fiction.

‘More than a million motorists have already gone electric and been delighted by their decision, with many benefiting from lower running costs, an outstanding driving experience and a smaller carbon footprint. But making the switch can be daunting for some, given the need to consider charging as well as driving so a single source of truth can avoid any confusion. And that truth is that the time to go electric is now.’

Erin Baker, editorial director at Auto Trader, commented: ‘Electrification is a significant change and with change comes uncertainty and confusion and that’s why we’re trying to help share more balanced and fact-based narratives with both retailers and consumers to give everyone confidence to navigate their electric journey.’

Vicky Read, CEO of ChargeUK said: ‘Clear, concise, accurate information is key to helping more people understand what’s involved in switching to an EV and why there’s no need to hold back.

‘It’s great to see a range of organisations come together to ensure consumers have access to easily digestible facts and ChargeUK is proud to have contributed to this work.’

A summary of the facts can be viewed here.