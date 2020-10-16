A leading and renowned automotive business that is based in the UK, Car Analytics provides its clients with a range of car- and vehicle-related services, in addition to a completely free vehicle check.

So although ‘low cost’ or ‘economical’ might describe the price range of its services, it’s more accurate to say it’s the first company of its kind, in this market, to be recognised for its entirely free vehicle data check.

Car Analytics was established in November 2018 and aims to provide car data checks at the lowest possible prices, within a competitive market, to facilitate the data-checking process for automotive enthusiasts.

The checks have proved incredibly popular and in just two years the company believes it has taken the automotive industry by storm. It has received many accolades because, with Car Analytics, the price is not a problem.

An even more notable accomplishment, however, is that Car Analytics has received the best vehicle history checking service award in 2020 from Small and Medium Enterprise News, which validated its hard work and epitomises everything that it has been diligently working towards over the past two years.

Which services does Car Analytics provide?

Car Analytics provides various services. The first is a free check, which includes details such as the MOT history, tax status and vehicle age.

The check is simple to use and gives you the details you require in an instant. Simply enter your registration number to receive the free vehicle report.

The company also provides a range of other services, including two other main products. As well as the basic report, which costs £1.99, the comprehensive, full history report is also an option to clients and costs £8.95 – which is the lowest price in the UK for a single detailed check.

Both of these services provide Car Analytics’ clients with the in-depth information and reports that they require for their chosen used vehicle before they take it on UK roads.

Added to the full car history report service, returning customers to Car Analytics can benefit from further checks at the reduced price of £6.99.

The information and reports are extracted from various trusted and reliable third-party sources.

What this means is that once Car Analytics has checked their vehicle, its clients can drive away straight away with the peace of mind that their car is roadworthy and safe to drive.

And the instant vehicle check reports are available online, which can be accessed at the click of a button, so they are there 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Providing vehicle history checks and reports, however, is just one of Car Analytics’ services as, in addition to all of the expected information, it also provides its clients with eight valuations – ranging from the dealer forecourt price to the trade-in valuation.

Car Analytics even provides its customers with their chosen vehicle’s mileage details from a range of reliable sources, so they can ensure that their chosen vehicle’s mileage hasn’t been clocked.

Getting detailed advice on your next MOT is simple, too. With the firm’s MOT advisory service, no time is wasted searching and the process is hassle-free.

As a client, you can also browse through a large selection of car parts in its inventory. So, when it comes to replacement engine parts, body and exhausts or cooling and heating parts, Car Analytics can provide exactly what you need.

The firm even enables you to choose from the best deals on synthetic oil and oil filter brands. It takes the stress out of shopping for car parts and ensures that you don’t waste any time, making the process simple and convenient.

Basically, Car Analytics is in every way a leading, low-cost, one-stop shop for all things vehicle and car related in the automotive industry – from selling a vehicle within 24 hours, to finding out your chosen vehicle’s total number of keepers.

Which services can I use as a car dealer or trader?

Car Analytics’ comprehensive range of services also enables car dealers to make use of their specialised multi-check services with up to 75 per cent off the retail price, and it offers subscription plans to car trader clients along with the latest market insights that are highly cost-effective.

The subscription plans at Car Analytics, for instance, include a range of options, with the Silver and Gold plans costing £100 and £200 respectively. These options work out to be cheaper than the more gradual top-up method overall.

If you are a car dealer, Car Analytics has you covered. It can help you avoid fraudsters if you’re about to buy a used car, enabling you to determine if the vehicle has outstanding finance, a mileage discrepancy, is an insurance write-off, or has had a number plate change – and many more potential red flags.

Using its comprehensive vehicle check report service gives you all of these details instantly.

Essentially, making use of a Trade Vehicle Check report from Car Analytics will provide you with in excess of 50 assessments and, as a vehicle trader, you can access three different types of report – the basic report, the full report and a finance upgrade. Read more.