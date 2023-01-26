Car Benefit Solutions doubles corporate sales team to meet increased demand

Car Benefit Solutions has announced the doubling of its corporate sales team in response to growing demand from its customers.

Alex Head has been appointed to the role of corporate sales manager, with Chris Moore and David Charlesworth as corporate business development managers and their new positions begin on 1 February.

The employee car benefits provider – also known as CBS – has seen more demand for improved flexibility and business savings on company car fleets.

With almost 15 years experience at CBS collectively, Head, Moore and Charlesworth have strong knowledge in the sector and a passion for establishing new business.

These three new appointments take the total headcount of the Corporate sales team to six.

Alex Head began his career at car dealer SG Petch as an apprentice, working his way up the ladder to sales manager over a 13-year period. After leaving there, he went onto Regus in the role of area manager, and it was the combination the two positions that won him the role of regional manager at CBS in 2018.

He said: ‘It’s an exciting time to transition to this new role, as CBS’ corporate business is starting to gather pace. We have a strong product proposition that will provide huge business benefits.

‘I’m looking forward to working with Chris, David, and the wider team, as well as onboarding new customers to help them deliver the very best employee car benefits.’

CBS has a team of 120 experts based in Bury, Greater Manchester, and has been providing solutions to the automotive industry for more than 20 years.

Chris Moore previously worked for ALD Automotive and Infinis, and commented: ‘Having previous experience in the corporate sector, I was immediately attracted to the opportunity to combine this experience with CBS product expertise.

‘Having been a fleet manager, I also understand the unique challenges faced by fleet policy decision-makers in an ever changing environment, which offers CBS customers a unique blend of experience.’

Fellow corporate business development manager David Charlesworth added: ‘I enjoy building and managing customer relationships across a wide array of businesses.

‘Each and every customer requires something different to the last, and it’s this tailored approach that matches how CBS work.

‘It’s exciting to be part of developing the corporate business for our customers and CBS.’

He previously worked in automotive fleet sales and for an independent brokerage specialising in finance for business, including asset finance and loans. He joined CBS almost three years ago, coming straight from being a customer of the business.

They now join Rohan Payne-Bryan already in the role of corporate business development manager, James Howe as corporate product manager, and Elise Broderick as head of customers & people.

Broderick said: ‘We’ve had established customers in the automotive sector for more than 20 years. As we now progress on our journey to become a leading provider of inclusive car benefits across all industries, I look forward to seeing Alex, Chris and David embed into their new roles, establish new partnerships and provide value adding solutions for every business.’

Pictured above: Chris Moore, James Howe, David Charlesworth, Elise Broderick, Rohan Payne-Bryan, Alex Head.



