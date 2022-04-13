Car Benefit Solutions promotes two executives to management board to drive sales

Car Benefit Solutions has appointed two department heads to its management board to lead sales at the company.

Annette Whitworth and Andrew Sweeney have been promoted to the positions of head of regional accounts and head of key accounts respectively at the employee car ownership schemes provider.

Whitworth was formerly operations manager for regional accounts and business development, while Sweeney had been operations manager for key accounts.

They have more than 40 years’ experience of the automotive industry combined and worked in dealerships previously.

Whitworth said: ‘The new role requires more of a strategic, holistic and longer-term approach, looking forward to the next three to five years to continually seek improvements across the wider business by adapting, evolving and broadening the scope of our solutions.

‘This will ensure we continue to support and really add value to our customers, while aiding us in achieving our company vision and long-term goals.’

Sweeney said: ‘We anticipate that with the move towards an agency retail model for some manufacturers we will see a shift in dealer group operations, employee role profile and, subsequently, the approach towards traditional company car entitlement and provision.

‘We look forward to supporting groups as they morph towards a broader and more harmonised benefit provision for all employee communities.

‘The deployment of our ever-widening spectrum of technical solutions will ensure that each and every solution is tailored to meet the needs of our dealer group customers.’

Managing director Paul Taylor said: ‘The Car Benefit Solutions management board looks forward to seeing them embed in their new roles with the drive and commitment they have consistently demonstrated during their time with us to date.’

Image composite by Graeme Windell and copyright © Blackball Media