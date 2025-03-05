Car dealer announces its closing down nearly 65 years after it opening – adding it anticipates more independent garages will follow

Isle of Man car dealership Mylchreests Group has announced its closing nearly 65 years after first opening its doors, with managing director James Mylchreest adding that they anticipate more dealerships around the UK will close as the industry changes.

The independent franchise dealer on New Castletown Road in Douglas represents Land Rover, Subaru, Vauxhall and Isuzu but announced on Facebook that sales and servicing will cease on April 17, 2025.

Managing Director, James Mylchreest, told Isle of Man Today: ‘The retail motor industry has changed hugely over the past decade, during which time we have witnessed the closure or streamlining of a number of smaller independent garages and family-run businesses throughout the Island and the UK.

‘This is a trend that we anticipate will continue for some time and one which makes a small, franchised operation such as ours increasingly challenging. As a result, we have taken a realistic long-term view and plan to readapt accordingly.’

Mylchreests opened in 1961 specialising in British Motor Corporation vehicles, such as Austin, Morris, Riley, MG and Wolseley, and it previously held a Rolls Royce and Bentley franchise.