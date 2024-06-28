Car Dealer Briefing June 28: What’s in this week’s subscriber-only Substack newsletter?

Cyber attacks, the latest on used car prices and one very outspoken car manufacturer MD lead the pick of the news headlines.

Editor-in-chief James Baggott’s latest Car Dealer Weekly Briefing Substack newsletter has been published today to subscribers and he gives his thoughts on the biggest headlines of the week.

Designed to help time-poor automotive industry leaders keep up with all the goings-on from Car Dealer Magazine, the subscriber-only newsletter is now in its third week.

This is the last free edition of the newsletter and from next week only paid subscribers will be able to access it.

Readers can subscribe on the website.

The publication digests the Top 5 biggest news stories from Car Dealer – the ones you really need to know – with Baggott’s thoughts on what they really mean.

In this week’s Car Dealer Briefing, Baggott gives his thoughts on Maria Grazia Davino’s comments about Stellantis’ future in the UK.

There’s also a summary of this week’s podcast, which featured Ashley Passant, managing director of Greenhous Group.

Passant explains how his business made a huge success of a shift to fleet sales and was pleased it bought back prep sites it had sold to Cazoo, the now failed used car dealer.

You can find the latest podcast on your favourite platform – including Apple and Spotifty – by searching for the Car Dealer Podcast.

Also in this week’s newsletter:

Used car prices

Sytner wins employment tribunal

CDK Cyber attack

Vertu’s trading update

VW investing in Rivian

And more

Baggott also summarises the other major headlines all in one place so you can quickly and easily stay up to date with the week’s news all in one place.

To read the latest edition visit cardealer.substack.com where full details on how to subscribe are explained.