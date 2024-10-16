Car dealer Completely Motoring seeks buyer after entering administration

Completely Motoring Limited is seeking a buyer to save the car and motorbike dealer group after it entered administration last week.

The new and used vehicle dealership’s website has now been replaced with details of the group administrators and notices have been published on its social media accounts.

The business is made up of 14 showrooms at 11 locations, with 165 employees’ jobs now at risk.

It is made up of the Completely Motoring Limited, John Wilkins Motor Engineers and Thunder Road Motorcycles Limited, trading under the names Completely Motoring, Completely Motorbikes and Completely Suzuki.

The business was set up by Rob Ayland in 2009, who was previously managing director of Colt Cars Mid West Ltd, and was run alongside his sons George and James.

In the statement on social media on October 12 it said this is an ‘urgent call for [a] buyer to save leading new and used vehicle group’.

Joint administrator Jonathan Amor from Azets said: ‘The group has encountered financial difficulties after a poor summer sales period.

‘As a result, the Group has been placed into administration to protect it. We are exploring sale options with interested parties.

‘We have received several expressions of interest and we urge any other parties to make contact as soon as possible, with a view to securing a future for the group and saving as much of the business, and as many jobs, as possible.’

In 2023, for the year ending March 31, the Completely Motoring Limited business made an operating profit of £7.7m, up from £4.6m in 2022. It’s turnover was £78.4m from £50.3m the previous year.