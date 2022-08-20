Car dealer fined £6,000 for selling dangerous vehicle as judge fires warning to ‘rapacious, crooked second-hand car salesmen’

A used car salesman has been handed a £6,000 fine after he admitted selling a dangerous car that was ‘not fit for the road’.

Mark Roberts, pleaded guilty to a string of offences related to the sale of a second-hand Nissan Pathfinder from Fleet Cars Direct in Doncaster.

The 61-year-old admitted to using misleading advertising, selling a vehicle in a dangerous state and misleading the buyer about the mileage.

The Sheffield Star reports he also sold the customer, who complained to Doncaster council’s trading standards office, a suspect warranty.

Among the lies he told the customer was that the vehicle was suitable for towing a caravan, when that was not the case.

Roberts has now appeared at Sheffield Crown Court where judge, Jeremy Richardson QC, said he had made ‘utterly erroneous and dangerous representations’.