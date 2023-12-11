Log in
Chapelhouse Suzuki and MG showrooms in Southport, Nov 2021Chapelhouse Suzuki and MG showrooms in Southport, Nov 2021

News

Car dealer group Chapelhouse reaps rewards of strong car sales but pre-tax profit slips 34%

  • Turnover soared for the Top 100 outfit in 2023
  • Pre-tax profit slipped back from £5m to £3.3m
  • Chapelhouse Motor Group has sites across north-west of England
Advert

Time 10:25 am, December 11, 2023

Turnover at Chapelhouse Motor Group has risen by over 18% thanks to strong sales of new and used cars, though profit and margins are down due to ‘market conditions’.

In newly published accounts, the dealer group – which represents Kia, MG and Suzuki across the north-west of England – said turnover for the year ended June 30, 2023 soared by 18.8% to £112.9m.

However, profit before tax and gross margin were down – the latter from 16.1% to 13.1% due to ‘changing market conditions in the used vehicle sector’, director Nicholas Coen said.

Advert

Profit before tax slipped by a chunky 34% from £5.0m to £3.3m, while total profit came to £2.5m – down from the £4.0m achieved the year before.

Return on sales (net profit margin) was 2.9% during the period for the Car Dealer Top 100 firm – ‘above the national average for motor dealers’, Cohen pointed out.

‘The group is in a position to continue to deliver the excellent customer service it strives for, as well as being in a position to capitalise on any market opportunities that would complement and enhance the group’s current offerings,’ Cohen said.

Advert

He added: ‘The directors are confident that the group will maintain its strong position within the market.’

The number of employees within the business rose from 217 to 225 during the period, while a dividend was not paid out.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108