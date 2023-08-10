Car dealer group Swansway welcomes back Neil Henderson as used car sales manager

Swansway Motor Group has welcomed Neil Henderson back into the fold as Stoke Audi’s used car sales manager.

He held the same role as well as that of group buyer at Preston Audi when Swansway took over the dealership in 2016, and returns after stints as head of business at another Audi dealership as well as 14 months with BMW motorbikes.

Henderson brings with him more than 20 years of experience working with Audi plus a strong business relationship with Swansway’s directors as well as with Stoke Audi head of business Neil Rimmer, who approached him to woo him back.

Asked how it felt to return to Swansway, Henderson said: ‘It’s been class so far. I’m looking forward to supporting Neil again. We’ve had a good first month and long may it continue.’

He described the younger team members at Stoke Audi as ‘a great bunch of guys who can have a laugh while working but get a lot done’.

Ben Gilbert, Stoke Audi brand director, said: ‘It’s brilliant that someone with Neil’s experience and ability can be a part of our team, helping what is a young team really get the best out of themselves.

‘Neil’s already made a big influence here and I can’t wait to see what else he brings.’

September will see Stoke Audi holding a VIP event to showcase the manufacturer’s best products, with some of Audi’s most loyal customers invited.